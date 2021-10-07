Dunnam & Dunnam Sues Longtime Trademark Foe Again

By Michelle Casady (October 7, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Waco-based law firm Dunnam & Dunnam LLP has accused Austin-based Dunham Law Firm PC of trademark infringement, the latest chapter in a long-running trademark fight between the two firms. Dunnam & Dunnam on Wednesday asked a Western District of Texas court to permanently enjoin the Austin-based firm from using the name "Dunham Law," claiming trademark infringement, false advertising, trademark dilution and unfair competition. Dunnam & Dunnam alleges that Dunham, which also operates as Dunham & Jones LLP, has "invested significant resources" in improving its search engine optimization in ways where queries for "Dunham Law" promote the defendant's website, dunhamlaw.com. The lawsuit also...

