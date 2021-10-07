Expert Accuses Munsch Hardt Of Reusing His Old Reports

By Ryan Boysen (October 7, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A phone systems expert has accused Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr PC and a client of reusing old expert reports of his to trick Telephone Consumer Protection Act plaintiffs in small-dollar arbitration cases into thinking an expensive expert witness had been hired to fight them. In a brief complaint filed Wednesday in California federal court, Aaron Woolfson of TelSwitch Inc. claims the Texas law firm and its client Conn Appliances Inc. have been doctoring and recycling expert reports he wrote for them years ago — without his knowledge or permission — to intimidate the many plaintiffs that regularly sue Conn for...

