City Urges UK, EU To Agree Clearance Deal As Clock Ticks

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 7, 2021, 11:39 AM BST) -- A body representing London's financial sector has urged the U.K. and the European Union to ink a deal to allow the bloc's banks to use British clearinghouses after the current stop-gap agreement expires in mid-2022. Catherine McGuinness, who chairs the City of London Corporation's policy and resources committee, said on Wednesday that the two sides must make a decision soon on the long-term arrangements for U.K. clearinghouses now that Britain has left the EU's regulatory orbit and a temporary deal will expire at the end of June 2022. "The issue of clearing is a real worry for many of us in...

