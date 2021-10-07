Eversheds Cultivates £49M Pension Deal For Garden Supplier

By Martin Croucher (October 7, 2021, 1:06 PM BST) -- A garden supplies company has offloaded its staff pension liabilities to Just Group for £49 million ($67 million), the insurer said on Thursday, in a deal that highlights a growing shift toward smaller transactions this year. Just Group PLC said the buy-out deal, for the Miracle Garden Care Pension Scheme, will mean that the benefits of all 140 members of the workplace plan will be insured. Approximately £20 billion in pensions deals was signed in the first six months of 2021, according to figures released last month by professional services and broking giant Aon PLC. Twio thirds, 65%, of those deals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS