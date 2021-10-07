NatWest Cops To Criminal Charges Over AML Oversight

By Christopher Crosby (October 7, 2021, 10:39 AM BST) -- NatWest pleaded guilty to three criminal charges on Thursday over its failure to comply with anti-money laundering laws in connection with a gold dealership that deposited £365 million ($496 million) over five years. Prosecutors say that NatWest failed to monitor a gold dealership in northern England that was shut down by police after a raid. (iStock) Lawyers for the bank entered the guilty pleas at a hearing on Thursday morning at Westminster Magistrates' Court in the first-ever prosecution of a bank brought by the Financial Conduct Authority under anti-money laundering legislation. Prosecutors say that NatWest failed to monitor Fowler Oldfield Ltd., a former gold dealership...

