EU Will Implement OECD Reforms Via Two Directives In 2022

By Matt Thompson (October 8, 2021, 11:09 AM EDT) -- The European Union will implement the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's fundamental reforms of the international tax system through two separate pieces of legislation in the first and third quarters of 2022, according to documents seen by Law360 Friday. The approach will ensure the consistent application of the OECD reforms across the bloc, including to countries that are not members of the organization's inclusive framework — the group of 140 nations involved in negotiating the reforms, the document said. The EU proposal thereby will limit the additional administrative burden and reduce it, "compared to uncoordinated implementation by EU member states." The OECD...

