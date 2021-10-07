ENRC Settles Row With Journalist Over Dechert, SFO 'Leaks'

By Christopher Crosby (October 7, 2021, 3:56 PM BST) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. told a London court on Thursday that it has settled a legal fight with a freelance journalist accused of helping to leak confidential information about an internal corruption probe to the media. A lawyer for ENRC has told the High Court that the mining company intends to end its legal campaign against a journalist over a series of leaks to media outlets. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) David Glen, counsel for ENRC, told the High Court at an afternoon hearing that the Kazakh mining company intends to issue a notice of discontinuance ending its legal campaign against Mark Hollingsworth...

