EU Must Intensify Fight Against Tax Abuse, Parliament Says

By Todd Buell (October 7, 2021, 12:19 PM EDT) -- The European Parliament said Thursday that it wants the European Union to intensify its fight against abuse of the tax system by toughening the tools it uses to combat damaging tax practices. The resolution, which followed revelations of questionable tax practices by wealthy individuals, said the EU's current basis for determining whether a tax arrangement is harmful, the code of conduct, is somewhat outdated because it focuses on preferential regimes. The resolution said that it considered reform of the code of conduct "a matter of urgency," saying that this effort should consider assessing to what extent countries abide by the minimum...

