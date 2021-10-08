Hogan Lovells Hires Financial Regulatory Partner In Dublin

By Irene Madongo (October 8, 2021, 4:24 PM BST) -- Financial regulatory lawyer Eoin O'Connor has crossed over from law firm Walkers in Ireland to join the Dublin office of Hogan Lovells, where he will be managing partner. O'Connor will join the firm's global regulatory practice in the new year and will work alongside antitrust and competition partner Christopher Hutton to build the firm's presence in the Irish capital, Hogan Lovells said on Thursday. Hutton initially led the Dublin office after it was launched in March. O'Connor previously worked for law firm Arthur Cox before building a financial regulatory practice at Walkers, where he advised on the expansion of the Irish financial services...

