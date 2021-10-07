Credit Suisse Plans To Recoup External Greensill Costs

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 7, 2021, 3:20 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse AG said on Thursday that it plans to recover part of the $145 million in external costs it is facing in its attempt to recover money that investors lost when finance company Greensill Capital collapsed earlier this year. The Swiss lender's asset management arm — which is seeking to get back $10 billion trapped in four of its investment funds linked to Greensill — said in an update to investors that it is paying the external costs involved in recovering the money itself and will seek to recoup the cash at a later stage. "The majority of these external...

