More Post Office Workers Get Fraud Convictions Tossed

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 7, 2021, 6:38 PM BST) -- An appellate court has cleared 12 more former post office employees wrongly convicted for fraud and other charges after prosecutors relied on faulty data to pursue cases over nonexistent shortfalls in branch accounts. The written decision on Thursday from the Court of Appeal follows on oral ruling made from the bench back in July. Each of the 12 appellants was previously employed by Post Office Ltd. or its predecessors between 2003 and 2012, according to Thursday's ruling. All but one were sentenced to terms of imprisonment. The court quashed their convictions at the hearing on July 19, Judge Timothy Holroyde wrote....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS