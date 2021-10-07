CIT Sends Cannabis Co.'s Import Dispute To District Court

By Grace Dixon (October 7, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade axed a cannabis extraction company's suit challenging the seizure of imports deemed as drug paraphernalia at the border, finding on Thursday that jurisdiction lies with the federal district court instead. Judge Gary Katzmann ruled that even though U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn't notify Root Sciences LLC about the seizure of a cannabis extraction machine part for more than a month due to internal delays and two unsuccessful attempts to deliver a notice by mail, the agency had proof showing it had held back the part within 30 days of its arrival at a Los...

