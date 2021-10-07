5 Takeaways From The Trump-DOJ Election Standoff Report

By Rachel Scharf (October 7, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Senate Judiciary Committee report Thursday outlined the key role that a handful of top federal prosecutors and BigLaw alums played in defusing then-President Donald Trump's efforts to mobilize the U.S. Department of Justice to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Former Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue was among the DOJ officials who resisted efforts to undermine the election results, according to the report. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) The 394-page report followed an eight-month investigation into reports that Jeffrey Bossert Clark, the former head of the DOJ's civil and environmental divisions, plotted with Trump in December and January to push...

