ITC Wants Input On Possible Garage Door Opener Import Ban

By Dani Kass (October 7, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday asked for feedback on how banning imports of The Chamberlain Group's garage door openers in an infringement case would impact the public. The ITC published its request for submissions less than a month after an administrative law judge said Chamberlain's imports infringe patents owned by Overhead Door and recommended limited exclusion and cease and desist orders. The commission is asking the public to chime in on how the allegedly infringing products are used in the U.S., any "public health, safety or welfare concerns" tied to a possible ban, whether there are competitors that could...

