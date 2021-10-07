How Law Firms Can Rethink Offices In A Post-Pandemic World

By Kami Quinn and Adam Farra (October 7, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Commentators agree that the pandemic has changed, is changing, and will change the way law firms operate.[1] But what does the new normal look like? For many law firms, it is clear that hybrid models of remote and in-office work will be necessary to succeed, collaborate and compete for talent in a post-COVID-19 marketplace. Easily concluded. Not so easily executed. Like most other firms, ours is currently working toward creating its new normal, though we were fortunate enough to begin before the pandemic struck. The insights that follow reflect our nearly three years of experience in planning for and experimenting with hybrid...

