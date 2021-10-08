Fla. High Court Resolves Split Over Atty Fees Law Application

By Matt Perez (October 8, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday resolved a conflict between state appeals courts on the applicability of a state law making unilateral attorney fee provisions in legal agreements reciprocal to certain contracts. The high court found that a state law allowing reasonable attorney fees for a party that prevails in defense against an action to enforce a contract provision does not apply to a divorced couple's property settlement and support agreement because it is not unilateral. In the Thursday opinion written by Justice Jamie R. Grosshans, the Florida Supreme Court determined that applying Section 57.105(7) of the statutes to the agreement...

