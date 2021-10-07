Fed Official Says Big Banks May Need Climate Risk Guidance

By Jon Hill (October 7, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A top Federal Reserve official suggested Thursday that big banks could need regulatory guidance on how they should be managing climate-related risks as the central bank looks to ramp up its focus on climate change resilience in the financial system. In a speech, Fed Gov. Lael Brainard said it would be important for regulators to "systematically assess" how well prepared banks are to handle potential financial shocks from climate change and described how the central bank is working to expand its toolkit accordingly. "Ultimately, I anticipate it will be helpful to provide supervisory guidance for large banking institutions in their efforts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS