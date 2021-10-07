Curaleaf Hit With New Suit For Alleged THC-Laden CBD Drops

By Katryna Perera (October 7, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A fresh complaint has been filed in Oregon federal court against national cannabis company Curaleaf Inc. over claims it failed to properly warn consumers that its cannabidiol drops contained high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol. Michael Lopez, Amy Cantu and Susan Lopez-Henri filed suit against the company Wednesday, alleging that they all purchased and consumed "Select CBD Drops" in Oregon, which were marked and labeled as containing cannabidiol, but in reality, contained tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana. The plaintiffs are claiming negligence on the part of Curaleaf since it created "tainted" CBD drops, failed to exercise quality...

