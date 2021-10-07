FTC Chair Khan Names Communications Expert As Adviser

By J. Edward Moreno (October 7, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan has appointed a Fordham University School of Law professor with a background in communications law to serve as a senior adviser on rulemaking and emerging technology, the university announced Thursday. Olivier Sylvain, a professor of communications, information and administrative law, has done research at Fordham on communications law and policy. His work focuses on the Communications Decency Act, artificial intelligence, and community-owned networked computing, according to the university's announcement. Sylvain is an expert in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which guards websites from liability for user-posted content and protects their moderation decisions....

