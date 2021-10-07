Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Forcing Vax Status Disclosure Is Political Speech, Suit Says

By Hailey Konnath (October 7, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Requiring workers to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status is forcing them to engage in political speech, a group of University of Pennsylvania Health System medical workers said in a lawsuit Thursday, claiming that vaccine mandates therefore violate their constitutional rights.

According to the complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court, Penn Medicine required all employees to be fully vaccinated against the virus by Sept. 1 or face adverse employment action, which could include termination. The health system "then began a harassment/embarrassment/shaming campaign against all unvaccinated employees which continues to this day," the workers said.

Pennsylvania Informed Consent Advocates Inc., which is made up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!