Forcing Vax Status Disclosure Is Political Speech, Suit Says

By Hailey Konnath (October 7, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Requiring workers to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status is forcing them to engage in political speech, a group of University of Pennsylvania Health System medical workers said in a lawsuit Thursday, claiming that vaccine mandates therefore violate their constitutional rights. According to the complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court, Penn Medicine required all employees to be fully vaccinated against the virus by Sept. 1 or face adverse employment action, which could include termination. The health system "then began a harassment/embarrassment/shaming campaign against all unvaccinated employees which continues to this day," the workers said. Pennsylvania Informed Consent Advocates Inc., which is made up...

