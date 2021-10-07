Out-Of-State Legal Work In NJ Homes Gets Ethics Greenlight

By Bill Wichert (October 7, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Attorneys may perform out-of-state legal work from their New Jersey homes without having state law licenses as long as they don't work from a law office in the state or otherwise present themselves as available to practice law in the state, according to an advisory opinion from two ethics committees released Thursday. With the coronavirus outbreak having increased remote work across various industries, the state Supreme Court's Committee on the Unauthorized Practice of Law and its Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics offered that guidance on whether such at-home legal work violates a rule against the unauthorized practice of New Jersey law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS