Pulling Up Stakes: Kirkland, Goodwin, Allen & Overy

By McCord Pagan (October 8, 2021, 9:16 AM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, Kirkland hired a private equity partner, Goodwin added a pair of private equity partners in New York and Allen & Overy snagged a mergers and acquisitions partner. Laura Steinke Kirkland & Ellis LLP said Sept. 27 that private equity partner Laura Steinke joined the firm in its New York office. Steinke, who arrives from Ropes & Gray LLP, represents private equity firms and their portfolio companies for matters such as leveraged buyouts, joint ventures and strategic investments, the firm said in a statement. On Sept. 28, Goodwin Procter LLP said partners...

