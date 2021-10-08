Leafly Hires Former Aria Energy GC As New Top Attorney

By Sarah Jarvis (October 8, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Cannabis e-commerce and news site Leafly has announced it has hired as its new general counsel a former Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Duane Morris LLP attorney who was previously general counsel for Aria Energy. Kimberly Boler, who started her new position on Sept. 29, will lead the company's regulatory, legal and compliance efforts and head up its policy and government relations, Leafly Holdings Inc. said in a Thursday announcement. The move comes a couple of months after the company said its former general counsel, Yoko Miyashita, will be its new CEO. The announcement also comes as Leafly is preparing...

