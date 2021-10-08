Gov't Urged To Speed Up Auto-Enrollment Pension Reforms

By Martin Croucher (October 8, 2021, 12:10 PM BST) -- The government should bring forward its plans to broaden the scope of workplace pensions enrollment to help plug the growing labor shortage in Britain, a pensions provider has said. PensionBee said on Thursday that plans to lower the minimum age at which an employee must be automatically signed up to an occupational retirement saving plan should be fast-tracked to encourage more young people to fill jobs in the short term. There has been a growing labor shortage since the U.K. left the European Union. According to government statistics, job vacancies were at a 20-year high between June and August 2021, with...

