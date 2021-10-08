Insurers Call For Freeze On 'Stealthy' Premium Tax

By Martin Croucher (October 8, 2021, 1:50 PM BST) -- Insurers have warned the government against hiking a "stealth tax" on the price of cover for policyholders, as the country looks toward economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association of British Insurers said on Thursday that HM Treasury should avoid raising the level of insurance premium tax when the chancellor delivers the autumn Budget announcement on Oct. 27. The tax is levied against the insurance sector on the amount charged through premiums, but is ultimately passed on to policyholders as higher prices for cover. The sector's trade body said any raise to the tax this year would have a damaging effect on...

