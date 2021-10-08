Groupon To Improve Customer Service After Watchdog Probe

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 8, 2021, 11:42 AM BST) -- Discount shopping website Groupon has committed to improving its refund policy and customer service practices after being handed warnings, the competition watchdog said on Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority said Groupon has agreed to ensure its product descriptions are accurate. (iStock) The Competition and Markets Authority said it has secured an agreement from Groupon that the site will offer refunds to customers who had missed out on refunds they were legally entitled to. The CMA also said the company had committed to ensuring that its descriptions of products are accurate. The deal was agreed after warnings from the CMA that...

