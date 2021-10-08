Corporate Attys Suffering From Pandemic-Driven Exhaustion

By Steven Lerner (October 8, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left its mark on corporate lawyers, resulting in increased exhaustion that can develop into harmful consequences for both individuals and organizations, according to a new study. Consulting company Gartner Inc. released a report Thursday showing that 54% of corporate lawyers are moderately or highly exhausted because of the pandemic. Among the 20% of attorneys who identified themselves as highly exhausted, 41% were psychologically distressed, 68% were looking to leave their company and 61% frequently delayed or killed projects. "The fact that more than two-thirds of highly exhausted lawyers [are] looking to leave the company, and the extent...

