No Bad Faith Delay In Pa. Discrimination Suit, Judge Says

By Ethan Beberness (October 12, 2021, 12:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday determined that pandemic-related delays were not enough of a reason to time-bar most of a former sales manager's disability discrimination claims against a Pittsburgh snow-and-ice-removal business, citing a lack of evidence that the ex-manager intentionally caused the delay. The former sales manager, named Michael Sarsfield, told the court in his motion against the company's dismissal bid that he was not responsible for the delay in delivering his summons to his former employer, Snow and Ice Management Company, because the delays occurred even though he retained the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office to deliver the summons and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS