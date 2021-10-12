Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No Bad Faith Delay In Pa. Discrimination Suit, Judge Says

By Ethan Beberness (October 12, 2021, 12:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday determined that pandemic-related delays were not enough of a reason to time-bar most of a former sales manager's disability discrimination claims against a Pittsburgh snow-and-ice-removal business, citing a lack of evidence that the ex-manager intentionally caused the delay.

The former sales manager, named Michael Sarsfield, told the court in his motion against the company's dismissal bid that he was not responsible for the delay in delivering his summons to his former employer, Snow and Ice Management Company, because the delays occurred even though he retained the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office to deliver the summons and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!