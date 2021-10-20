Pa. Faces Skeptical Judges Over School Mask Mandate

By Matthew Santoni (October 20, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A panel of Pennsylvania appellate judges pressed attorneys for the state Wednesday over whether the acting secretary of health was limited in the tools she could use to respond to the ongoing pandemic and whether a statewide school mask mandate was ever among those tools. In arguments over a pair of challenges to the statewide order that all students, staff and visitors in schools and daycare centers must wear face coverings, a majority of the five-judge Commonwealth Court panel zeroed in on the part of state law authorizing the secretary of health to take "other control measures," which the state argued...

