BigLaw Pay Hikes Reach Mid-Law With $30k 1st-Year Bump

By Aebra Coe (October 8, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- California-based midsize law firm Hanson Bridgett LLP is set to raise associate pay from a starting salary of $140,000 to $170,000 in 2022, a firm spokesperson said Friday. Hanson Bridgett associates will be paid salaries on a scale that ranges from $170,000 to $300,000 based on seniority and performance, the firm said. The pay bump is a significant one for the firm — which has over 180 lawyers and offices across California, including in San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles — but is not quite enough to match the recently set BigLaw standard ranging from $202,500 to $365,000. Mid-Law firms — which include...

