Taxation With Representation: Shearman, Latham, Boggs

By Jaqueline McCool (October 8, 2021, 1:23 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Boston Scientific will buy Baylis Medical, Rigetti Computing will go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, and investment firm Stonepeak will buy Teekay LNG Partners LP. Boston Scientific's $1.75B Acquisition Boston Scientific, advised by Shearman & Sterling, has agreed to pay $1.75 billion to pick up Montreal-based Baylis Medical, represented by BCF Business Law and Cooley, in a deal that serves to strengthen the buyer's portfolio of heart-related products, the companies said Wednesday. Boston Scientific is represented by Shearman & Sterling LLP as legal adviser and includes tax partner Jay M. Singer, tax counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS