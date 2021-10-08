Wiley Is Latest To Require Vaccination Ahead Of Office Return

By Sarah Martinson (October 8, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Wiley Rein LLP is requiring all employees and guests coming into its Washington, D.C., office to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the firm said Friday, making Wiley one of the latest firms to mandate vaccination among its employees. The one-office firm, which has 260 attorneys, said that employees have until Dec. 13, the day it will be opening its new office at 2050 M Street, to get fully inoculated against the virus before returning to the workplace. Wiley Chief Talent Officer Kay Nash said in a statement that the firm will decide on accommodations to its policy on an individual basis,...

