Fenwick & West Co-Founder Bill Fenwick Dies At 83

By Dave Simpson (October 8, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- William A. "Bill" Fenwick, the co-founder of Fenwick & West LLP, a Silicon Valley-based firm with more than 400 attorneys and seven offices, died in Palo Alto, California, on Oct. 4 at the age of 83, the firm announced Thursday. Fenwick left Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP in 1972 and traveled across the country to Silicon Valley, where he and his co-founders started his namesake firm with a focus on the emerging technology industry, the firm said in its release. "Together they launched a practice that would partner with the innovators behind new technologies to reshape business, economy and society,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS