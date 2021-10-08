CFTC's Stump On Speaking Out, Crypto And Market Access

By Dean Seal (October 8, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Commissioner Dawn Stump knows how big of a deal the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's enforcement actions are. So if she has qualms with one, she'll probably say so. In the second part of a two-part interview, the derivatives industry lobbyist-turned-regulator spoke with Law360 about public statements she's made in recent months regarding the CFTC's authority over digital assets and a pair of enforcement cases that she believes raise broader implications. Stump, who will soon make up one-half of the derivatives regulator's skeleton crew commission, issued a public statement in August to correct a "grossly inaccurate oversimplification" that digital assets fitting...

