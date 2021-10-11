BREAKING: Former Top DOJ Official Richard Donoghue Joins Pillsbury

By Stewart Bishop and Rachel Scharf (October 11, 2021, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Former top U.S. Department of Justice official Richard Donoghue has joined Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP as a partner in the firm's New York office, marking the first law firm role for a longtime prosecutor who is credited with helping block the DOJ from being weaponized in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general, principal associate deputy attorney general and U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, will work in the firm's corporate investigations and white collar defense group. It's his first time at a law firm, after having spent his career...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS