FINRA Probes Firms' SPAC Dealings As Part Of New Sweep

By Al Barbarino (October 8, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has launched an anticipated sweep of member firms' dealings with so-called special purpose acquisition companies, a move that comes as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and lawmakers also turn up the heat on the controversial alternative to initial public offerings. FINRA wants information on everything from firms' internal policies and training, to SPAC-related investment recommendations, services, compensation and potential conflicts of interest, according to the information request published on its website Thursday. "FINRA is seeking to understand issues involving disclosure, compensation and process relating to SPACs, including who is acting as the qualified independent underwriters,...

