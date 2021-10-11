FCA Bans Car Dealership Director After Fraud Conviction

By Irene Madongo (October 11, 2021, 6:32 PM BST) -- The director of a car dealership convicted of fraud after buyers were sold vehicles with inaccurate mileage on the clock has been barred from performing regulated activities, the Financial Conduct Authority has said. Shaffarat Parvez engaged in criminal activity while he was an approved person at an authorized company, the FCA said. He was convicted of fraud charges at Peterborough Magistrates' Court in the Midlands in December 2019, according to a final notice published on Friday. Parvez was sentenced in January 2020 to a total term of 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay costs of...

