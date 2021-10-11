Insurance Watchdog Seeks Single EU Resolution Framework

By Najiyya Budaly (October 11, 2021, 2:51 PM BST) -- Europe's insurance watchdog has called on lawmakers to develop a bloc-wide framework to ensure that insurers that fail will do so in a way that helps to protect markets, after it found that policyholders face losses in nearly a third of resolution cases. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Friday that the EU must create a common recovery and resolution framework for insurance and reinsurance groups based in the bloc. This would "minimize the impact of failures and better protect policyholders," the authority said. Policyholders suffered a loss of some kind in 30% of resolution cases, the watchdog...

