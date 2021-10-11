Authorities Raid Fraudulent German Investment Platform

By Irene Madongo (October 11, 2021, 1:23 PM BST) -- European law enforcement agencies have taken down a bogus German investment platform that fleeced victims out of at least €15 million ($17.4 million), although the authorities fear the total amount lost could be as high as €500 million, Eurojust said on Monday. The Public Prosecutor's Office in Göttingen, Germany, the General Directorate National Police in Bulgaria and the anti-money laundering unit in Cyprus were among the agencies that took part in the operation, the European Union's agency for coordinating criminal justice said. Investigators from the Central Criminal Inspectorate in Braunschweig and Rostock, in Germany, as well as special forces from other countries were involved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS