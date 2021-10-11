PRA Floats Rules For Orderly Wind Down Of Trading Firms

By Najiyya Budaly (October 11, 2021, 1:03 PM BST) -- The Prudential Regulation Authority has proposed tougher rules to help U.K. companies that trade in financial products to collapse in an orderly way, after it found that many do not have the tools to wind down without threatening the stability of the wider market. The Bank of England's regulatory arm said on Friday that it wants to ensure that regulated banks and investment companies that trade in financial products can fully wind down their activities in recovery and restructuring after resolution. The PRA has set out proposed rules on winding down trading activities that it hopes will ensure the safety of...

