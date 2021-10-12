Bankers May Face Visits From the FCA While Home-Working

By Irene Madongo (October 12, 2021, 2:45 PM BST) -- Finance companies with remote working arrangements can expect the Financial Conduct Authority to visit their employees at home, the watchdog has warned, as many banks and other providers of regulated services continue to allow their staff to work from home. The regulator told financial services companies on Monday that officials will require access to their sites and employees as it appears likely that many institutions will continue to allow employees to work remotely after the pandemic forced many workers out of their offices. The watchdog told the industry that it expects bosses to plan and continue to meet their regulatory responsibilities,...

