Trade Body Warns Of 'Grave Concerns' Over Pension Age Hike

By Martin Croucher (October 12, 2021, 12:25 PM BST) -- An insurance trade body has said it has "grave concerns" over the government's plan to move to a new minimum pension age, and has called for a simpler approach. The Association of British Insurers said in a letter made public on Monday that a phased approach to the rise in the age from which Britons can have access to their retirement savings could create widespread confusion and distort the market. The government wants to raise the threshold from 55 to 57, in an attempt to encourage more people to save longer for retirement. But, rather than applying the change across the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS