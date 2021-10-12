Stokoe Nabs 2 New Criminal Defense Lawyers

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 12, 2021, 6:33 PM BST) -- Boutique law firm Stokoe Partnership Solicitors has hired two new criminal defense lawyers from Reeds Solicitors and Leslie Franks as it continues to build its criminal expertise. The firm said on Monday that it had brought on Abigail Ashford from Reeds Solicitors and Antony Lane from law firm Leslie Franks, both experts in criminal defense law. "Their expertise will further strengthen our firm's criminal defense practice and ensure that our rapidly growing client roster will continue to receive best-in-class representation," Stokoe's founding partner, Bambos Tsiattalou, said. Ashford will join her new firm as a solicitor advocate based in London, Stokoe said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS