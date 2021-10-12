EU Watchdog Raids Wood Pulp Makers Over Cartel Worries

By Irene Madongo (October 12, 2021, 6:47 PM BST) -- The European Union's antitrust watchdog raided several companies in the wood pulp industry across the bloc on Tuesday as it acted on concerns about a cartel involving suppliers to paper product producers. The European Commission said it had conducted unannounced investigations alongside national authorities of multiple member states at the sites of several companies involved in the wood pulp industry. These supply the raw materials used to make tissues and other paper products. The watchdog did not identify the companies targeted in the dawn raids. But it said it was concerned the manufacturers might be violating EU rules that ban price-fixing and other...

