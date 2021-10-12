Foley & Lardner Opens Salt Lake City Office With IP Team

By Madison Arnold (October 12, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Milwaukee-based Foley & Lardner is the latest in a string of law firms to open a Salt Lake City shop, bringing with it a four-person intellectual property team to grow the firm's technology and life science services. Foley's new Salt Lake City team comes from local intellectual property and complex litigation firm Maschoff Brennan, including partners David Wright and Jared Braithwaite. The other two team members are senior counsel Michael Manookin and special counsel Taylor Wright. "A few months ago I had identified Foley as having a fantastic deep bench for IP litigation. And I've been associated with them on some...

