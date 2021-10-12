Two BigLaw Firms Aim For November Office Returns

By Emily Lever (October 12, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are the latest law firms to announce they will push back their planned office reopenings to early November, and both are giving employees more time at home for the holidays. Debevoise and Akin Gump, after previously announcing October returns to the office, have both rescheduled once more to Nov. 8, according to a pair of memos that were sent out in recent days and shared with Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. Both firms have also added on more detail about their post-reopening schedules, including remote work flexibility around the holidays,...

