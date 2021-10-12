Federal Government Will Speak in H&M Copyright Case

By Tiffany Hu (October 12, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that the federal government can participate in oral arguments in a fabric designer's copyright dispute against fast-fashion giant H&M. In an order list, the high court granted acting U.S. Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher's request to weigh in at oral arguments backing Unicolors Inc. in its appeal of the Ninth Circuit's reversal of its nearly $1 million verdict against H&M over its unauthorized use of a copyrighted pattern. The justices also expanded the time allowed for oral arguments from 60 minutes to 65 minutes, giving the government 15 minutes — 10 minutes coming from Unicolors'...

