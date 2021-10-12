7th Circ. Again Chides Chicago Judge Over Delayed Opinion

By Khorri Atkinson (October 12, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel called out a Chicago federal judge for taking 74 days to issue a written opinion after initially dismissing an antitrust action, noting the court had condemned the same jurist in the past over her delayed explanatory ruling in a different case. The three-judge panel's reproach came at the end of an order Friday in which it upheld the dismissal of the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons' lawsuit that accuses the American Board of Medical Specialties of orchestrating a nationwide conspiracy to restrain trade in the market for medical care. The panel said the complaint "comes nowhere...

