High Court Considers Ky. AG's Bid To Defend Abortion Law

By Jimmy Hoover (October 12, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case over a Kentucky abortion law that also prompted the justices to weigh the rules of civil procedure against an attorney general's sovereign authority to defend state laws. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, is appealing a Sixth Circuit decision refusing to allow him to step in and defend a law restricting a common method of second trimester abortions known as "dilation and evacuation." Cameron's request to intervene came after the newly appointed secretary of Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services declined to seek a full circuit rehearing of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS