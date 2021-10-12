Advocacy Group Tells UK To Review Anti-Avoidance Loan Tax

By Joseph Boris (October 12, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A group representing low-income Britons urged the U.K. government to consider suspending implementation of a charge to employers that disguise workers' pay to avoid income tax and social insurance contributions, saying few people are poised to comply with the provision. The Low Incomes Tax Advocacy Group, in a letter to HM Treasury's leadership disclosed Oct. 6, said the so-called loan charge should be reviewed during the government's autumn budget process this month. The goal would be to break an "impasse" the group said has been reached between HM Revenue & Customs and contractors affected by the charge. It's aimed at individuals...

